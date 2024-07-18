Jul 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, all. I would like to welcome you all to the Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., Q2 2024 earnings call. My name is Brika, and I will be your moderator for today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Jocelyn Kukulka at TCBI, to begin. Jocelyn, please go ahead.
Jocelyn Kukulka - Texas Capital Bancshares Inc - Investor Relations
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for TCBI's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Jocelyn Kukulka, Head of Investor Relations.
Before we begin, please be aware this call will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.
Our forward-looking statements as of the date of this call, and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise them. Statements made on this call should be considered together with the
Q2 2024 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...