Q2 2024 Trelleborg AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Peter Nilsson - Trelleborg AB - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Thank you, and welcome to all of you to this interim call for Trelleborg covering quarter two, 2024. We will refer to the slides who is on our homepage as usual and use them as a guidance throughout the call. And as usual, I'm going to kick off, Peter. and give you some overall highlights and then supported by Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO, who's going to guide you through the financials, and then I'm going to sum up with some comments on the running quarter. And then, of course, at the end, also, as usual, opening up for a Q&A session.
So once again, back to the slide presented on homepage and turning to page 2, agenda slide. Starting off with some highlights, some comments on our business areas. Then Fredrik will guide us through some comments on the financial and then finishing off with a summary and some comments on the running quarter and then opening up for Q&A.
Turning to page 3, heading for our report, organic growth and improved margin. We are back to a positive territory, although slim, but
