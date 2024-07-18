Q2 2024 Blackstone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Blackstone, second quarter 2024 investor call. Today's call is being recorded. (operator instructions) At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Weston Tucker, Head of Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.



Weston Tucker - Blackstone Inc - Investor Relation



Thank you and good morning and welcome to Blackstone's, second quarter conference call. Joining today are Steve Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO, Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Chea, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation, which are available on our website. We expect to file our 10-Q report in a few weeks. I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements.



For a discussion of some of the factors that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors section of our 10-K. We'll also refer to non-GAAP measures, and you'll