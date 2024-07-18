Jul 18, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Hexcel second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Winterlich, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.
Patrick Winterlich - Hexcel Corp - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Hexcel Corporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Before beginning, let me cover the formalities. I want to remind everyone about the Safe Harbor provision related to any forward-looking statements we may make during the course of this call. Certain statements contained in this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties caused by a variety of factors that could cause future actual results or outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements today. Such factors are detailed in the company's SEC filings and earnings release.
Q2 2024 Hexcel Corp Earnings Call Transcript
