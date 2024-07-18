Q3 2024 Insteel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning all, and thank you for joining us for the Insteel Industries third quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Carly, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, H.O. Woltz, CEO of Insteel Industries to begin.



H. Woltz - Insteel Industries Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. Thank you for your interest in Insteel, and welcome to our third quarter 2024 conference call, which will be conducted by Scot Jafroodi, our Vice President and CFO and Treasurer and me. Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments made on our presentation are considered to be forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risk factors are described in our periodic filings with the SEC.



During Q3, we experienced a continuation of sluggish market conditions, although momentum increased steadily to the point that we began ramping up operating hours