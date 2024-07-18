Q2 2024 United Airlines Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the United Airlines Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter 2024. My name is Brianna, and I will be your conference facilitator today. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded and is copyrighted. Please note that no portion of the call may be recorded, transcribed or rebroadcast without the company's permission.



Your participation implies your consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, simply drop off the line. I will now turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Kristina Edwards, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kristina Edwards - United Airlines Holdings Inc - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, Brianna. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to United's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, which is available on our website at ir.united.com. Information in yesterday's release and the remarks made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. All forward