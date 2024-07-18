Q2 2024 First Majestic Silver Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Keith Neumeyer - First Majestic Silver Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our mid-year conference call, which we do every July, and I'm surrounded by a number of our key staff today here in Vancouver. I just want to quickly go through the names of each individual.



We have Samir Patel, who's our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. We also have David Soares, our CFO, Chief Financial Officer. We also have Mani Alkhafaji, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. We also have James Dickson, Director of Finance; [Del Ray], Investor Relations Manager; Joel Faltinsky, Investor