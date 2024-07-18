Q2 2024 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Ryan St. John - Alaska Air Group, Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Finance



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release along with several accompanying slides detailing our results, which are available at investor.alaskaair.com.



On today's call, you'll hear updates from Ben, Andrew, and Shane. Several others of our Management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call. This morning, Air Group reported second quarter GAAP net income of $220 million. Excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported adjusted net income of $327