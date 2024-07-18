Jul 18, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you, everyone, for standing by, and welcome to the Intuitive second-quarter 2024 earnings release. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Head of Investor Relations, Brian King. Please go ahead.
Brian King - Intuitive Surgical Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Good afternoon, and welcome to Intuitive second-quarter earnings conference call. With me today, we have Gary Guthart, our CEO; Dave Rosa, our President; and Jamie Samath, our CFO.
Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings.
Our SEC filings can be found through our website or at the SEC's website
Q2 2024 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...