Q2 2024 Netflix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT

Spencer Wang - Netflix Inc - Vice President, Finance, IR, and Corporate Development



Welcome to the Netflix Q2 2024 earnings interview. I'm Spencer Wang, VP of Finance, IR, and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos, and Greg Peters; and CFO, Spence Neumann.



Questions and Answers:

- Netflix Inc - Vice President, Finance, IR, and Corporate DevelopmentWe'll now take questions from the sell-side community that have been submitted, and we'll begin with a set of questions on our Q2 results and our forecast. So the first question on our results come from Doug Anmuth of JPMorgan. So Spence, Doug asks, can you provide some color on how churn is trending and perhaps share some color on what drove revenue growth in the quarter?- Netflix Inc - Chief Financial OfficerSure. Thanks, Doug, and thanks, Spencer. We're pleased with our performance in Q2. There was strong performance