Nilorngruppen AB (FRA:1GG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Order Income and Sales Growth Amid Rising Personnel Costs

Key financial metrics show significant improvement, but increased personnel costs and currency losses pose challenges.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Order Income: Up 24% in the quarter.
  • Sales: Up 14% to SEK262 million versus SEK230 million.
  • Operating Profit: SEK24.8 million versus SEK12.7 million last year.
  • Accumulated Order Income: Up 30%.
  • Accumulated Sales: Up 12%.
  • Operating Margin: 9.8% for the quarter.
  • Personnel Costs: Increased due to more employees and salary increases.
  • Net Financial Income: SEK872,000, impacted by currency loss and lower interest rates.
  • Tax Rate: 24% for the quarter, 23% accumulated.
  • Net Cash Position: SEK18 million versus minus SEK28 million last year.
  • Number of Employees: Increased to 612, mainly in Bangladesh and Europe.
  • Product Group Performance: Retail Information Services up SEK31 million, Packaging up SEK70 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Order income increased by 24% in the quarter, driven by a bounce back in the outdoor and sports brand segments.
  • Sales rose by 14% to SEK262 million compared to SEK230 million in the previous year.
  • Operating profit significantly improved to SEK24.8 million from SEK12.7 million last year.
  • The company has a strong equity position and reduced interest-bearing debt, leading to lower interest costs.
  • The Nilörngruppen AB's digital platform, Nilörngruppen:CONNECT, is gaining traction and supporting clients with EU legislation compliance.

Negative Points

  • Personnel costs have increased due to higher employee numbers and salary increments, including bonuses.
  • Net financial income decreased to SEK872,000, primarily due to currency loss effects.
  • The luxury segment showed weaker development compared to previous strong performance.
  • Cash reserves have decreased slightly due to dividend payouts and debt repayments.
  • The company faces challenges in predicting the exact timing of order income realization between Q3 and Q4.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Did you mention in the last report that you expect a recovery in sports and outdoor in Q3 2024? Would you say that this still applies?
A: Yes, as I mentioned, the strong order income we see now in this quarter is mainly a bounce back from the outdoor and the sports brand, and that will take effect here in Q3 and Q4. It's hard to predict whether it will be in Q3 or Q4, but the order income will most likely turn up.

Q: The order intake appears to continue to normalize. Is this mostly due to sports and outdoor clients?
A: Yes, I would say so. The outdoor and sports brands are coming back, which was predicted in the past. However, the luxury segment is not as strong as we have seen previously.

Q: You wrote about a weaker development in the luxury segment. Do you expect there to be as much volatility in the luxury segment as there has been in the sports and outdoor segment?
A: No. The volatility in the outdoor sports brand was very much dependent on the pandemic. During the pandemic, there was a strong demand for sports and outdoor brands, which has now normalized. I don't predict the same volatility in the luxury segment, which has been really strong for us.

Q: The gross margin was quite strong this quarter. Was there less packaging in your sales mix this quarter?
A: Yes, if you compare to Q2 2023, there was slightly less packaging. This is very much dependent on the client and product mix.

Q: Could you explain a bit more about the bonuses impacting the costs in the quarter? Are these to be considered one-offs or something that will continue as long as sales remain strong?
A: The bonuses are correlated with high performance. As long as we perform well, the salary level, including bonuses, will continue on a higher level. It's hard to predict the exact impact, but it is tied to the performance of the group.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.