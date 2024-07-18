Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SKF AB (SKFRY, Financial) reported a stable operating margin of 13% despite a 7% decline in organic growth.

The company has effectively managed price mix and cost measures, offsetting significant wage inflation.

Strong performance in the industrial segment with a slight improvement in operating margin to over 16%.

Continued investment in regionalization and innovation, positioning the company for future growth.

Solid cash flow of SEK2.2 billion and a strong balance sheet with a net debt of SEK10.7 billion.

Negative Points

Negative organic growth of 7% in Q2, with significant declines in key regions like China and EMEA.

Soft demand across most geographies and industrial verticals, particularly in the wind sector.

High items affecting comparability (IAC) costs of SEK800 million, primarily due to restructuring in Germany.

Lower volumes and sales compared to the previous year, with SEK25.6 billion in Q2 sales down from SEK27 billion.

Potential cost inefficiencies in the second half due to ongoing regionalization efforts and lower production volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk us through the magnitude of actions that will impact margins in the second half and what those actions exactly are?

A: We foresee the current low demand environment continuing, but we will maintain our regionalization momentum even if it may have a small impact on our cost efficiency. There is no dramatic change expected, but we believe it's the right thing to do for long-term competitiveness. (Rickard Gustafson, CEO)

Q: Could you remind us of the current imbalances, particularly in the US, given the debate around tariffs? How much do you bring into the US from outside, specifically from China?

A: We have significantly invested in Mexico to serve the North American market, transitioning from China to Mexico. This is part of our broader regionalization efforts to reduce dependency on imports from China. (Rickard Gustafson, CEO)

Q: Could you give us a feel of what pricing did in the quarter?

A: Price mix has continued to hold up well. While the environment has shifted from a year ago, we are now focusing more on new product launches, innovation, and value-based pricing. The mix component remains strong due to portfolio management and pruning actions. (Niclas Rosenlew, CFO)

Q: Could you comment on the sequential development on price mix in Q1 and Q2 this year?

A: There has been a gradual shift down in price mix over time, but it continues to hold up quite well. The mix component has remained relatively strong. (Niclas Rosenlew, CFO)

Q: Could you walk us through the key building blocks for achieving the automotive margin target of 8% by 2025?

A: The strategic transformation focuses on three segments: developing our strong position in the EV personal vehicle market, leveraging our position in heavy commercial vehicles, and enhancing our vehicle aftermarket position. These are the cornerstones for reaching the 8% operating margin target. (Rickard Gustafson, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify if you expect any big deviations from the long-term margin seasonality between H1 and H2 despite cost inefficiencies?

A: We expect normal seasonality in margins. The cost pressures from regionalization are manageable and should not cause significant deviations from historical patterns. (Niclas Rosenlew, CFO)

Q: Could you provide insights on the demand situation and daily sales rate during the second quarter compared to the first quarter?

A: Sales have stabilized and remained relatively stable sequentially. There are differences between industries and geographies, but overall, we see a stable demand environment. (Niclas Rosenlew, CFO)

Q: Could you explain the SEK244 million organic impact on the bridge and whether there was any absorption impact in the quarter?

A: There was no major absorption impact. The SEK244 million reflects lower volumes and a positive price mix. We can discuss the details further offline if needed. (Niclas Rosenlew, CFO)

Q: Could you elaborate on the potential lower cost efficiency in the second half and its nature?

A: The inefficiency comes from ramping up new production facilities while ramping down others. This is a temporary situation as we transition volumes, and it should improve over time without needing a demand recovery. (Rickard Gustafson, CEO)

Q: What can we read into the CapEx reduction in terms of capital allocation and priorities moving into 2025?

A: The reduction in CapEx reflects the completion of major regionalization investments. We will continue to invest in innovation and may look more at M&A opportunities in the future. (Niclas Rosenlew, CFO)

