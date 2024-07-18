EQT AB (EQBBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Fundraising and Investment Activity Amid Market Challenges

Key takeaways include a significant increase in fee-paying AUM and equity revenues, alongside ongoing market-driven challenges in realizations and costs.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fee-Paying AUM: EUR133 billion.
  • Fundraising Inflows: Approximately EUR7 billion.
  • Investments Announced: EUR12 billion in the first half of the year.
  • Realizations: EUR4 billion.
  • Valuations Increase: Up approximately 5% in the first half.
  • Equity Revenues Growth: 7% compared to the first half of last year.
  • Carried Interest: EUR40 million.
  • Fee-Generating Commitments for EQT Infrastructure VI: EUR16.2 billion.
  • Gross MOIC for EQT7 and EQT8: Expected to deliver more than 2.5 times.
  • Management Fees: Increased due to closed commitments in several funds.
  • Fee-Related EBITDA Margins Target: 55% to 65% in the mid to long term.
  • Net Debt to Fee-Related EBITDA: Below one times during the period.
  • Revolving Credit Facility: EUR1.5 billion, extended with a new five-year maturity.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • EQT AB (EQBBF, Financial) concluded the fundraising of EQT 10, EQT Future, and the Asia Market Growth Fund, raising inflows of approximately EUR 7 billion.
  • Fee-paying AUM increased to EUR 133 billion, with active fundraising efforts for Infrastructure VI expected to conclude this year.
  • Equity revenues grew by 7% compared to the first half of last year, driven by higher management fees.
  • EQT AB (EQBBF) launched several new initiatives, including a liquidity forecasting tool for investors and an AI-powered assistant for due diligence.
  • The company opened new offices in Warsaw and Bangalore to drive efficiencies and support global investment teams.

Negative Points

  • Carried interest was lower at EUR 40 million due to relatively low volumes of completed realizations.
  • Realization volumes across private markets were at decade lows in 2023, impacting liquidity for clients.
  • Fundraising times have continued to be extended, with realizations needing to pick up materially for improvement.
  • The company expects costs to be somewhat higher in H2 due to investments in private wealth and branding efforts.
  • Exit processes still face challenges with bid-ask spreads not fully converged, requiring conducive market conditions for materialization.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Investments are growing faster than exits. Does this mean you expect a bigger pickup in realizations soon to keep up with investments and fundraising?
A: We see many investment opportunities globally and are generating a lot of deal flow. We believe deploying capital now is right for the long term. We have many exit processes ongoing and expect more in the next six to twelve months, depending on market conditions. — Christian Sinding, CEO

Q: How should we think about costs for the rest of the year? Will H2 costs grow above H1?
A: We are growing, so costs will be somewhat higher in H2. We are hiring for private wealth growth, investing in our brand, and increasing headcount in higher-cost regions and functions. — Kim Henriksson, CFO

Q: Nexus NAV growth was marginal. Why has growth been slower, and what is the potential size for the new EQRT fund?
A: The Nexus NAV number is net; we are still taking out some seed capital. We expect growth to increase as we onboard new distributors. For EQRT, it's early days, and we don't expect significant flows in 2024 due to the tough market for REITs. — Gustav Segerberg, Head of Business Development

Q: On valuations, is the value creation broad-based or driven by a few holdings?
A: The valuation uptick is broad-based. We have a large portfolio, and while some companies stand out, the overall earnings and revenue growth have been strong. — Kim Henriksson, CFO

Q: Can you provide details on the carried interest in H1 2024?
A: The carried interest was primarily from BPEA VII and EQT VII. For future exits and carry, refer to the chart in the back of the pack showing which funds are in carry mode. — Kim Henriksson, CFO

Q: Are LPs facing pressures in financing their commitments due to lack of distributions?
A: No, there are no such problems. This is a cyclical element, and we believe the situation will normalize as exit activity increases. — Christian Sinding, CEO

Q: Can you provide more details on the private wealth products being launched in the US?
A: We are working on two initiatives in the US targeting private EQT and infrastructure. These are expected to launch in six to twelve months with strong distribution partners, including wirehouses. — Gustav Segerberg, Head of Business Development

Q: How should we think about the AUM development from here?
A: AUM development will be influenced by both exits and new fund activations. We expect BPEA IX to be activated in the first half of next year, which will contribute positively. — Kim Henriksson, CFO

Q: Can you explain the impact of new investments on adjusted carry recognition?
A: New capital contributions come in at 1x gross MOIC, which has a dilutive effect on the fund's MOIC if it is higher than one. This capital also has a 30% to 50% discount when applied to the carry waterfall. — Kim Henriksson, CFO

Q: What is the mix of exit pipelines between public and private markets?
A: Historically, about 20% of our private EQT exits have been through public markets. We expect a similar share going forward, with significant appetite from strategics and continued IPO activity. — Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder and Bondholder Relations

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.