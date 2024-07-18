Nokia Oyj (NOK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Strategic Moves

Despite an 18% revenue drop, Nokia Oyj (NOK) focuses on cost savings and strategic acquisitions to drive future growth.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Declined by 18% year-on-year, primarily driven by a decrease in India.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 450 basis points, mainly due to mobile networks improvement and EUR150 million of accelerated revenue recognition from the AT&T contract resolution.
  • Operating Margin: 9.5%, which is 190 basis points below the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Approximately EUR400 million in Q2.
  • Net Cash Balance: EUR5.5 billion at the end of Q2.
  • Cost Savings: EUR400 million of run rate savings actioned towards a target of EUR800 million to EUR1.2 billion by 2026.
  • Operating Profit Guidance: Tracking towards the midpoint or slightly below the midpoint of EUR2.3 billion to EUR2.9 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion Guidance: Tracking towards the higher end of the 30% to 60% range.
  • Network Infrastructure Sales: Declined by 11% with declines across all three business lines.
  • Mobile Networks Sales: Declined mainly due to a decrease in India, with a sequential increase in all regions compared to Q1.
  • Cloud and Network Services Sales: Declined 16% year-on-year.
  • Dividends and Share Buybacks: Over EUR300 million returned to shareholders.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Nokia Oyj (NOK, Financial) announced the planned acquisition of Infinera, which is expected to significantly increase the scale and profitability of its optical networks business.
  • The company saw an improvement in order intake trends in Q2, with orders growing year on year, particularly in network infrastructure.
  • Nokia Oyj (NOK) achieved a strong quarter of free cash flow with approximately EUR400 million in Q2.
  • The company has actioned EUR400 million of run rate savings under its cost savings program, targeting EUR800 million to EUR1.2 billion in gross savings by 2026.
  • Nokia Oyj (NOK) maintained its full-year outlook, tracking towards the midpoint or slightly below the midpoint of its comparable operating profit guidance of EUR2.3 billion to EUR2.9 billion.

Negative Points

  • Nokia Oyj (NOK) experienced an 18% decline in its top line year-on-year, with three-quarters of the decline driven by India.
  • The operating margin at 9.5% was 190 basis points below the prior year, negatively impacted by the decrease in top line.
  • Sales in network infrastructure declined by 11%, with declines across all three business lines.
  • The company revised its net sales planning assumption down from prior plus 2% to 8% growth to now minus 2% to plus 3%.
  • Cloud and network services business declined 16% year on year, impacted by the challenging environment and the disposal of certain platform businesses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the expected steep recovery in Network Infrastructure (NI) EBIT margins in Q4?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: We expect a very strong Q4, primarily driven by leverage from the sales volume we anticipate in the quarter. The Q3 margin will balance a weaker mobile networks margin without the benefit of the accelerated revenue recognition from the AT&T deal resolution.

Q: What is driving the better-than-normal seasonal behavior in the second half?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: The comparables get significantly easier because last year was an exception with a strong beginning and weak end. This year, we expect the reverse. We have had three quarters of strong order intake, building order backlog, and we expect this momentum to continue in Q3.

Q: What is driving the expected 50% growth in Cloud and Network Services (CNS) from Q2 to Q4?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: The seasonality in CNS this year will be similar to previous years, with the full-year result made during Q4. This is supported by deal momentum, particularly in core networks in Europe, and the consolidation of the core network market.

Q: Can you provide more details on the AT&T contract resolution and its impact?
A: Marco Wiren, CFO: The EUR150 million was an acceleration of revenue recognition due to the contract resolution. We will continue to deliver services and software upgrades until the end of 2025. This year will be approximately at the same level as last year, with a significant drop next year and another drop in 2026, but not to zero.

Q: How do you see the opportunity from the German government's action against Chinese vendors?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: The mobile core part is clear, but the RAN part has some ambiguity. We need more information to make a definitive assessment. The market share of Chinese players in mobile core has been limited, so the impact is not huge.

Q: What is the progress on diversifying into enterprise and hyperscale markets?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: Enterprise net sales were 11.6% of group net sales in Q2. The Infinera acquisition is targeted to accelerate our webscale business, especially the data center market, which is an attractive growth market.

Q: What is the impact of the cost-saving program on revenue decline?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: The revenue decline is not related to the operational model change or downsizing. It is primarily due to market conditions, particularly the normalization of 5G deployments in India.

Q: How do you plan to manage the cost-saving program given the slower market recovery?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: We have accelerated the program and reduced headcount faster than expected. We are targeting 72,000 to 77,000 employees by the end of 2026. We are prepared to adjust based on market recovery and our market share development.

Q: What is your strategy for improving gross margins and operating margins?
A: Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO: We need to move more value to software, cloud, and software-as-a-service models. Stronger silicon capabilities and reducing dependency on large CSP projects will also help improve margins.

Q: What is the progress on non-smartphone IPR deals and their impact on revenue?
A: Marco Wiren, CFO: We signed the first video streaming deal in Q2, which is a promising area. The run rate for new growth areas was EUR150 million in December, and we aim to continue gaining traction in these areas.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.