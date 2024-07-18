Embellence Group AB (OSTO:EMBELL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Improved Profitability

Embellence Group AB (OSTO:EMBELL) reports a robust second quarter with a 13% sales increase and significant EBITDA margin improvement.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sales Growth: 13% increase, reaching SEK191 million compared to SEK170 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Organic Growth: 12% of the total sales growth.
  • EBITDA Margin: Improved from 8.9% to 13%.
  • Gross Margin: Just above 60%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: SEK43 million, a significant improvement due to solid operating results and a SEK20 million improvement in working capital.
  • Inventory Level: Increased by SEK12 million, with an absolute level of SEK144 million, slightly lower than the prior year.
  • Rolling 12-Month Sales: Approaching SEK780 million.
  • Rolling 12-Month EBITDA Margin: Nearly 14%.
  • Leverage: 1.2 times EBITDA.
  • Brand Performance: Boråstapeter performed well in Sweden and the US; Cole & Son faced sluggish demand in the UK; Wall & Decò was flat but positive in hospitality; Pappelina reported 4% growth; Artscape grew by 19% in the US market.
  • Manufacturing Segment Sales: Increased from SEK12 million to SEK24 million.
  • Long-Term Sales Target: SEK1 billion by 2028.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Embellence Group AB (OSTO:EMBELL, Financial) reported a strong second quarter with a sales growth of 13%, of which 12% was organic growth.
  • The EBITDA margin improved significantly from 8.9% to 13%, indicating better profitability.
  • The company held its first Capital Markets Day and presented an updated brand-focused strategy and long-term financial targets.
  • The manufacturing segment recorded a sharp increase in net external sales, more than doubling the revenue.
  • Artscape continued its strong development with 19% growth, taking market share in a growing US market.

Negative Points

  • Cole & Son is experiencing sluggish consumer demand in its home market, the UK, which is also their biggest market.
  • The retail channel continues to see soft demand across all brands.
  • Pappelina's performance was unsatisfactory, although new management and initiatives are in place to improve the situation.
  • The inventory increased by SEK12 million, partly offsetting the positive development in working capital.
  • The UK market remains challenging with no immediate signs of recovery, impacting overall performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the sales growth and the factors contributing to it?
A: Olle Svensk, CEO: We delivered a strong second quarter with sales growth of over 13%, of which 12% was organic growth. This growth was driven by solid performance in our strategic growth channels, hospitality and direct-to-consumer, which helped mitigate softer demand in the retail channel. Additionally, our brands like Boråstapeter and Artscape stood out with solid growth, while Cole & Son faced sluggish demand in the UK.

Q: What were the key highlights from your first Capital Markets Day?
A: Olle Svensk, CEO: During our first Capital Markets Day on May 21, we presented an updated brand-focused strategy and long-term financial targets. We emphasized our focus on organic growth and set a new target to reach SEK1 billion in sales by 2028. We also updated our segment reporting to focus on brands and manufacturing.

Q: How did the manufacturing segment perform this quarter?
A: Karin Liden, CFO: The manufacturing segment, particularly Boråstapeter, showed strong performance with sales growing from SEK12 million to SEK24 million. This growth was a mix of increased sales from existing customers and new customers acquired during the year.

Q: Can you elaborate on the performance of your key brands?
A: Karin Liden, CFO: Boråstapeter performed well in Sweden and saw growth in exports, especially to the US. Cole & Son managed relatively well despite a sluggish UK market. Wall & Decò remained flat but saw positive development in the hospitality sector. Artscape continued its strong performance with 19% growth, gaining market share in the US.

Q: What are your updated financial targets and how are you progressing towards them?
A: Karin Liden, CFO: Our updated financial target is to reach SEK1 billion in sales by 2028. Currently, we report rolling 12-month net sales of SEK778 million and an EBITDA margin of 13.9%. Our leverage stands at 1.2 times EBITDA.

Q: How did the company's cash flow and working capital perform this quarter?
A: Karin Liden, CFO: Operating cash flow for the second quarter was SEK43 million, a significant improvement from the previous year. This was due to a solid operating result and an improvement in working capital by around SEK20 million. Accounts receivable returned to normal levels after high figures in the first quarter, although inventory increased by SEK12 million due to seasonal stocking before the holiday period.

Q: What were some of the key marketing activities during the quarter?
A: Olle Svensk, CEO: We participated in major international events like Salone del Mobile and HD Expo. We also held targeted brand events, such as Boråstapeter's launch events for Orangeri and Cole & Son's Salon at our flagship gallery in London. Pappelina held PR events in Paris and Stockholm in preparation for its 25th anniversary.

Q: How is the UK market performing and what are your expectations?
A: Olle Svensk, CEO: The UK market remains challenging with sluggish consumer demand, particularly affecting Cole & Son. We believe it will take longer for the UK market to recover compared to other regions.

Q: What are the main challenges and opportunities you see in the current market environment?
A: Olle Svensk, CEO: The market remains soft, but we are gaining market share and performing better than our peers. Our strategic growth channels, hospitality and direct-to-consumer, are expected to outperform the total market. However, the UK market remains a challenge, and we are working on initiatives to improve performance in underperforming areas like Pappelina.

Q: What are your expectations for the rest of the year?
A: Olle Svensk, CEO: We expect the market to remain challenging but with signs of recovery. We will continue to focus on our strategic growth channels and brand-focused strategy to drive organic growth. We aim to maintain our strong sales growth and improve our EBITDA margin.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.