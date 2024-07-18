Atlas Copco AB (ATLCY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Performance Amid Market Challenges

Despite organic declines in orders and revenue, Atlas Copco AB (ATLCY) maintains strong profitability and operational cash flow.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Orders Received: SEK43.6 billion, organic decline of 1%.
  • Revenue: SEK44.8 billion, organic decrease of 2%.
  • Profitability: 21.1%, consistent with last year.
  • Profit: SEK7.6 billion, positively affected by a SEK510 million tax provision.
  • Basic Earnings Per Share: SEK1.67.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Solid performance, specific figures not provided.
  • Return on Capital Employed: 29%.
  • Compressor Technique Organic Growth: 6%, with revenues up 9% organically.
  • Vacuum Technique Organic Growth: 2%, with a 20.1% operating margin.
  • Industrial Technique Organic Decline: 13%, with a 20.8% operating margin.
  • Power Technique Organic Decline: 11%, with an 8% increase in revenues and a 19% operating margin.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 17.6%, influenced by a one-time tax provision release.
  • Return on Equity: 31%.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: More than SEK11 billion, close to SEK12 billion.
  • Acquisitions: 12 acquisitions closed by the end of June 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Solid order intake with a mixed demand across various market segments.
  • Significant growth in gas and process compressors within the compressor technique segment.
  • Service business performed well across all regions and divisions.
  • Strong regional growth in Africa, Middle East, and South America.
  • Solid operational cash flow and return on capital employed at 29%.

Negative Points

  • Decline in orders for industrial assembly and vision solutions, particularly in the automotive sector.
  • Negative performance in Asia, especially China, affecting overall regional growth.
  • Organic decline in revenues and orders received, with a 1% and 2% decrease respectively.
  • Restructuring costs in the vacuum technique segment due to a slowdown in orders.
  • Industrial technique segment experienced a 13% organic decline, driven by weaker demand from the automotive industry.

Q & A Highlights

Q&A Highlights from Atlas Copco AB (ATLCY, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide more details on the negative development in China despite positive PMI figures?
A: The negative growth in Asia is primarily driven by China. We have a strong position in the automotive and lithium-ion sectors, which are currently weak, significantly affecting our growth. The general industry also has some impact, but the major driver is the automotive sector. There are potential upturns due to incentives to upgrade the installed base, but they have not yet materialized.

Q: How is Atlas Copco positioned in light of potential changes in the Chinese semiconductor industry due to US restrictions?
A: Our localization in China is strong, with most products sold in China being produced locally. We are also investing in R&D capabilities in China. However, we do not disclose specific figures for VT sales in China.

Q: Can you expand on the activity seen in the semiconductor business within Vacuum Technique (VT)?
A: We do not provide detailed figures, but the semiconductor equipment orders have shown sequential improvement. However, the operational leverage and development across divisions are influenced by investments and order mix, and we do not expect fundamental changes in profitability in the near term.

Q: Can you elaborate on the margin development for Q2, particularly in Vacuum Technique?
A: The margin drop is primarily due to volume impacts and an unfavorable mix, with a significant contribution from the restructuring costs in industrial and scientific vacuum. The acquisitions also had a dilutive effect. We are taking measures to protect profitability, but immediate improvements in Q3 are uncertain.

Q: What is driving the solid order growth in compressor technique, particularly in gas and process compressors?
A: Gas and process compressors have expanded their applications beyond the aspiration market segment to include gas processing and LNG. This diversification has driven growth. Although the orders can be lumpy, the business remains solid, and we do not expect a significant negative impact on profitability.

Q: Can you provide more details on the automotive sector's impact on industrial technique?
A: The automotive sector is experiencing a slowdown due to slow EV adoption in Europe and the US, and overcapacity in Asia, particularly China. However, Chinese companies expanding globally present some positive opportunities.

Q: Were you surprised by the magnitude of the slowdown in automotive orders in Q2?
A: The slowdown was more significant in China, particularly in the body shop orders, which are larger and more bulky. The decline in Europe was also notable, but the main impact was from China.

Q: How do you see the future profitability development across different business areas?
A: We do not expect fundamental changes in overall profitability in the near term. We are taking measures to protect profitability, particularly in Vacuum Technique and industrial technique, but immediate improvements are uncertain. We aim to maintain sustainable profitability levels.

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of price and cost in Vacuum Technique?
A: Pricing effects across all business areas continue to be positive, but the volume impact is the biggest contributor to the margin drop in Vacuum Technique. The mix between different divisions within the business area is currently unfavorable, with a significant drop in semiconductor equipment orders.

Q: How will the increased share of gas and process compressors impact the margin mix in compressor technique?
A: Gas and process compressors currently account for around 10% of revenues. While they have a lower equipment profitability compared to the industrial range, the overall impact on the margin mix is not expected to be significant. The profitability of compressor technique remains solid.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.