Alimak Group AB (FRA:2GP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Margin and Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

Alimak Group AB (FRA:2GP) reports robust financial performance with a record EBITDA margin, despite facing headwinds in key divisions.

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: SEK1,806 million, up 1% organically.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: SEK307 million, up from SEK295 million, with a margin of 17%.
  • Order Intake: SEK1,789 million, flat organically.
  • Facade Access Revenue: SEK496 million, flat organically.
  • Facade Access EBITDA: SEK50 million, up from SEK26 million, with a margin of 10%.
  • Construction Revenue: SEK426 million, up 6% (5% organically).
  • Construction EBITDA: SEK71 million, with a margin of 16.6%.
  • HSPS Revenue: SEK354 million, down 5% (6% organically).
  • HSPS EBITDA: SEK69 million, with a margin of 19.5%.
  • Industrial Revenue: SEK362 million, up 7% (6% organically).
  • Industrial EBITDA: SEK82 million, with a margin of 22.7%.
  • Wind Revenue: SEK194 million, up 3% (3% organically).
  • Wind EBITDA: SEK39 million, with a margin of 19.8%.
  • Net Debt: Leverage ratio of 2.29, in line with the target of being below 2.5.
  • EPS: SEK1.35, adjusted EPS SEK1.78.
  • Gross Margin: 40.9%, up almost 200 basis points from Q2 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Soft in the quarter due to temporary working capital increase.
Release Date: July 18, 2024

Positive Points

  • Alimak Group AB (FRA:2GP, Financial) achieved an all-time high EBITDA adjusted margin of 17%, en route to their target of 18%.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, good cash conversion, and a solid financial position.
  • Revenue growth target of 6% to 10% and an EBITDA margin target of over 18% within the next one to two years.
  • Positive order intake development in all divisions during the quarter, indicating resilience and potential for future growth.
  • Continued investment in growth and operational efficiency, including geographical expansion and digitalization initiatives.

Negative Points

  • Facade Access division faced headwinds in North America, with a 16% decline in order intake due to high interest rates and upcoming US elections.
  • Construction order intake was down 5%, indicating a challenging market environment.
  • Operating cash flows were soft in the quarter due to temporary working capital increases in the construction and Facade Access divisions.
  • EBITDA margin for the Construction division was impacted by lower load in the Polish production facility.
  • High Safety and Productivity Solutions (HSPS) division saw a decline in EBITDA margin due to cost allocation changes and lower sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: From HSPS, how should we think about that margin going forward following the end of the central cost allocation? Does that also impact the margins for Q3 over last year's margins?
A: I think you should look at the last four quarters and take the average. That would be the best indicator for what to expect going forward. - Ole Jodhal, CEO

Q: When do you see the market for Facade Access and construction products coming back, especially in the US?
A: It's speculative, but with inflationary pressure starting to come down, interest rates might follow. If rates come down, we might see effects closer to year-end or early next year. However, significant impacts may not be seen until 2025. - Ole Jodhal, CEO

Q: Is the market rebound expectation for both Facade Access and construction?
A: Yes, both are affected by high inflationary pressure and other factors like the US election and post-pandemic office return rates. - Ole Jodhal, CEO

Q: Can you speak more about Alimak's digitalization and smart solutions? How rolled out is it through the current unit base?
A: We have invested heavily in making our machines connected, with control systems and sensors. Most of our machines can now provide load and run data. Adoption varies by industry, but we see increasing customer interest. - Ole Jodhal, CEO

Q: How does digitalization impact productivity and safety in construction?
A: Digital machines provide data for productivity improvements and ensure safety by allowing only certified operators to use the machines. This helps in better planning and logistics at construction sites. - Ole Jodhal, CEO

