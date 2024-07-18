Nolato AB (LTS:0OA9) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Operating Profit and Cash Flow Amid Sales Decline

Despite a slight dip in revenue, Nolato AB (LTS:0OA9) reports robust financial performance with significant profit and margin improvements.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: SEK2.4 billion, a decrease of approximately 2% adjusted for currency and acquisitions.
  • Operating Profit: SEK245 million, an increase of 24%.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: SEK434 million.
  • EBITDA Margin: 10.0%, up from 8.0% last year.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 21.9%.
  • CapEx: SEK336 million, with a full-year expectation of around SEK750 million.
  • Earnings per Share: SEK0.63, up from SEK0.58 last year.
  • Net Financial Liabilities: Just above SEK1.1 billion, with an adjusted debt ratio of 0.8 times.
  • Medical Solutions Revenue: Just shy of SEK1.4 billion, 56% of group sales.
  • Medical Solutions Margin: 10.9%.
  • Engineered Solutions Revenue: Just shy of SEK1.1 billion.
  • Engineered Solutions Margin: 10%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Nolato AB (LTS:0OA9, Financial) reported a strong cash flow from operating activities amounting to SEK434 million.
  • The company achieved an operating profit of SEK245 million, reflecting a 24% increase from the previous year.
  • The EBITDA margin improved to 10.0% compared to 8.0% last year.
  • The medical solutions segment, which is the largest part of the group, maintained its sales and saw growth in the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) area.
  • Nolato AB (LTS:0OA9) has a solid financial position with net financial liabilities of just above SEK1.1 billion and an adjusted debt ratio of 0.8 times.

Negative Points

  • Overall sales decreased by approximately 2% when adjusted for currency and acquisitions.
  • The VHP effect, which has been a drag on performance, will continue to impact the next quarter.
  • The pharmaceutical packaging segment experienced lower volumes due to inventory adjustments and geopolitical effects.
  • The engineered solutions segment saw a 4% decrease in sales, primarily due to lower volumes in consumer electronics.
  • The company anticipates a bigger vacation effect in Q3, which could negatively impact sales.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Nolato AB's Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: What is the underlying reason for the bigger vacation effect into Q3 this year compared to recent years?
A: It's a general observation based on history. If the business cycle is weaker, some customers tend to wait longer to close down and move products. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: Are the improved margins in both segments sustainable, or were there unusual factors affecting them this quarter?
A: There are no unusual factors affecting the margins this quarter. Under current circumstances, with sales and utilization levels as they are, the margins should be sustainable. - Per-Ola Holmstrom, CFO

Q: Do you agree with Trelleborg's assessment that the protracted inventory adjustment phase in the medical segment has eased?
A: We operate in different market segments, but we have seen stock changes in different segments at different times. We saw it in pharma packaging but eased in other areas. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: Can you provide an outlook for the EMC or materials segment, especially considering weak demand in telecom?
A: We will focus on growth in new areas like automotive. Telecom demand is hard to predict, and following major players in that area might provide better insights. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: How should we interpret the guidance regarding the vacation effects in Q3?
A: The guidance is mostly around sales numbers. Personnel-related costs are reserved earlier in the year, so the comment is primarily about sales. - Per-Ola Holmstrom, CFO

Q: Is the specific customer situation in IVD, where a middleman was cut out, finished?
A: The situation has developed as anticipated. We have gained business with large OEMs and decreased sales to the middleman. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: Can you comment on the quarter-over-quarter development in IVD?
A: The development is similar to last year, with no big effect between quarters. It's not a clear trend going forward. - Per-Ola Holmstrom, CFO

Q: Are the VHP effects completely phased out, or do you still produce some volumes?
A: We still have some low volumes towards that customer, which will continue on a low level going forward. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: How much of the margin improvement in the medical side is driven by mix versus internal cost work?
A: Most of the improvement comes from cost improvements and other measures rather than mix effects. - Per-Ola Holmstrom, CFO

Q: Can you get back to organic growth in the medical segment in the second half of the year?
A: Our long-term targets for medical remain. The large new program we are addressing takes some energy out of other areas in the short term. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: What is the outlook for demand in the engineered segment, particularly in automotive?
A: There might be a stronger seasonal effect during vacation time if automotive players have a slowdown and use longer vacation times. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: Is it fair to assume that EMC will accelerate its organic growth pace, or will telecom hamper it in the second half of the year?
A: The development of telecom is uncertain, but other segments within EMC are growing. We are also coming to lower comparison quarters for telecom. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

Q: Can you update us on the organic growth pace during Q2 in the former industrial solution segment?
A: Excluding the VHP effect, engineered solutions saw roughly 5% growth between quarters. - Per-Ola Holmstrom, CFO

Q: Will the slower number of project starts recently hit you in the short term or mid-to-long term?
A: We have a good pipeline of projects. The hesitance on starting new projects is short-term and likely won't affect growth rates going forward. - Christer Wahlquist, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.