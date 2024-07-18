SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Leasing Activity and Expansion Plans

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) reports robust leasing performance and announces new Summit location in Paris.

36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Office Leasing Pipeline: 1.2 million square feet.
  • Leases Signed to Date: 1.4 million square feet.
  • Retail Leasing at One Madison: 100% leased.
  • Tourism in New York: Over 60 million tourists expected this year.
  • Hotel Average Daily Rates: Up 3% year-over-year.
  • Manhattan Hotel Occupancy: Approaching 90%.
  • New Summit Global Location: Paris.
Release Date: July 18, 2024

Release Date: July 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • SL Green Realty Corp (SLG, Financial) reported a strong quarter with significant leasing activity, totaling 1.4 million square feet of leases signed to date.
  • The company has a robust pipeline of office leasing, with 1.2 million square feet of identifiable leases pending.
  • Retail leasing is performing well, with One Madison's retail space now 100% leased.
  • Tourism in New York City is exceeding expectations, contributing positively to SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)'s performance.
  • SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) announced its first new Summit global location in Paris, indicating expansion and growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • The commercial real estate market remains unsettled, posing challenges for SL Green Realty Corp (SLG).
  • There is a significant amount of vacancy in the lower floors of buildings, which could impact overall occupancy rates.
  • The high cost of tenant improvements (TI) remains a burden, affecting net effective rents.
  • The debt market's lack of liquidity is hindering significant investor transactions.
  • Achieving the ambitious same-store NOI growth target of 1-2% for the year may be challenging.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details about the Summit expansion to Paris?
A: We will have a more formal rollout in the coming months. Stay tuned for more exciting details.

Q: Regarding Summit New York, what contributed to the 16% revenue growth this quarter?
A: The growth was primarily driven by increased attendance. Ticket prices are fixed to keep Summit affordable, and we offer discounts for New York residents, active-duty personnel, and veterans.

Q: How are neighboring submarkets around Park Avenue changing in terms of pricing and activity?
A: The average rent increased over 10% from the first to the second quarter, influenced by Park Avenue and top floors of buildings. Concessions remain static, but rents are being pushed higher in better-quality spaces.

Q: Is the focus of the JV debt fund still primarily on Manhattan?
A: Yes, the focus remains on Manhattan. However, we are also picking up special servicing and asset management assignments outside of Manhattan, which is a fee-based business for us.

Q: Are you running ahead of your full-year guidance for Manhattan office leasing?
A: Yes, we are ahead of our guidance. The first half of the year was strong, and we expect to exceed our goal for the year. The pipeline is robust, with significant activity in the financial services sector.

Q: Can you explain the significant increase in fee income this quarter?
A: The increase is due to various forms of fees, including special servicing and asset management fees, which can be lumpy but are recurring. This quarter's strong fee income highlights the platform's potential.

Q: What is the mark-to-market on the Ares renewal and expansion at 245 Park Avenue?
A: The leases at 245 Park are being marked up significantly from prior vintages, reflecting the building's improved capital commitment and location.

Q: How is the leasing progress at One Madison?
A: One Madison is 65% leased, with the tower portion fully leased. The remaining floors are large floor plates, and we expect strong demand as large tenants return to the Midtown South market.

Q: Any update on the potential stake sale in One Vanderbilt?
A: One Vanderbilt continues to attract strong investor interest. We are working on transaction documents and expect to share news later this quarter.

Q: How are investors underwriting lease-up timelines and returns for office buildings in New York City?
A: Investors are confident in the fundamentals of our assets. The lack of debt liquidity is the main reason for limited investor transactions, but we are addressing this through our fund.

