First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates

Strong Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion Drive Performance

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $52.49 million for Q2 2024, up from $50.87 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.37 for Q2 2024, consistent with the previous quarter and up from $0.36 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $103.27 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $95.87 million in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: $31.27 million for Q2 2024, up from $29.95 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $13.16 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $12.83 billion on June 30, 2023.
  • Loans: $7.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $6.78 billion on June 30, 2023.
  • Deposits: $11.41 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $10.81 billion on June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing earnings for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings of $52.49 million, a slight increase from $50.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.37, consistent with the previous quarter and up from $0.36 in Q2 2023.

1814246602743902208.png

Company Overview

First Financial Bankshares Inc is a financial and bank holding company operating primarily in Texas. The company conducts a full-service commercial banking business through its subsidiaries, with loan portfolio segments including Commercial and Industrial, Municipal, Agricultural, Construction and Development, Farm, Non-Owner Occupied and Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Residential, Consumer Auto, and Consumer Non-Auto.

Performance and Challenges

First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in Q2 2024, driven by robust loan growth and an expanding net interest margin. Net interest income for the quarter was $103.27 million, up from $95.87 million in Q2 2023. The net interest margin increased to 3.48% from 3.29% in the same period last year, primarily due to an asset shift mix as securities cash flows were reinvested in the loan portfolio.

However, the company faced challenges with an increase in nonperforming assets, which rose to 0.81% of loans and foreclosed assets, compared to 0.43% in Q2 2023. This increase was primarily related to one owner-occupied commercial real estate loan in the DFW area that was classified and placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

Financial Achievements

First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company's net interest income after provision for credit losses was $97.39 million, reflecting a solid performance despite a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million. Noninterest income also saw an increase, reaching $31.27 million, up from $29.95 million in Q2 2023.

Key metrics such as return on average assets and return on average equity remained strong at 1.61% and 14.43%, respectively. The efficiency ratio, a critical measure of a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue, was 47.41%, slightly higher than 44.74% in Q2 2023 but an improvement from 48.37% in the previous quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Net Interest Income $103.27 million $95.87 million $100.24 million
Provision for Credit Losses $5.89 million $5.57 million $808 thousand
Noninterest Income $31.27 million $29.95 million $29.38 million
Noninterest Expense $65.01 million $57.61 million $63.94 million
Net Income $52.49 million $50.87 million $53.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN, Financial) reported consolidated total assets of $13.16 billion, up from $12.83 billion a year ago. Loans totaled $7.52 billion, reflecting a year-to-date growth of 10.43%. Deposits also increased to $11.41 billion from $10.81 billion in the previous year.

Shareholders' equity stood at $1.52 billion, primarily driven by accumulated earnings. The company's allowance for credit losses was $95.17 million, or 1.27% of loans, compared to $86.54 million, or 1.28% of loans, in the previous year.

Commentary

"We are pleased with the second quarter results that are highlighted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion which resulted in increased net interest income for the quarter," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO, and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Our outlook is positive for the remainder of the year as we look to continue to remix our assets as cash flows from maturing securities are invested in loans and execute strategies to grow deposits in our markets."

Analysis

First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN, Financial) has shown resilience and growth in a challenging economic environment. The company's ability to expand its net interest margin and grow its loan portfolio are positive indicators of its financial health. However, the increase in nonperforming assets and classified loans warrants close monitoring. Overall, the company's strong financial metrics and strategic initiatives position it well for continued growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Financial Bankshares Inc for further details.

