Autoliv Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Surges 178%, Revenue Misses Estimates

Autoliv Inc (ALV) released its 8-K filing on July 19, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2,605 million, fell short of estimates of $2,735.64 million, reflecting a 1.1% year-over-year decrease.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.71, a significant 178% increase from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: $206 million, up 120% year-over-year, with an operating margin of 7.9%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $194 million, slightly down compared to the previous year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $340 million, a 10% decrease from the previous year.
  • Return on Capital Employed: 21.0%, up from 9.5% in the same period last year.
Autoliv is the global leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Performance and Challenges

Autoliv Inc (ALV, Financial) reported net sales of $2,605 million for Q2 2024, a 1.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. Organic sales growth was 0.7%, outperforming the global light vehicle production (LVP) decline of 0.7%. Despite this, the company faced headwinds in the Americas and China due to lower LVP with key customers and inventory reductions.

Profitability improved with an operating income of $206 million, up 120% from the previous year, and an operating margin of 7.9%. Adjusted operating income was $221 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 8.5%. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 fell short of the analyst estimate of $2.29, although it represented a 178% increase year-over-year.

Financial Achievements

Autoliv's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a strong operating cash flow of $340 million, although this was slightly below the previous year's figure due to positive timing effects in Q2 2023. Free cash flow was $194 million, down from last year. The leverage ratio improved to 1.2x, reflecting the company's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet.

Key financial metrics for Q2 2024 are summarized below:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $2,605 million $2,635 million (1.1)%
Operating Income $206 million $94 million 120%
Adjusted Operating Income $221 million $212 million 4.4%
Operating Margin 7.9% 3.6% 4.3pp
Adjusted Operating Margin 8.5% 8.0% 0.5pp
Earnings Per Share $1.71 $0.61 178%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.87 $1.93 (3.1)%
Operating Cash Flow $340 million $379 million (10)%
Return on Capital Employed 21.0% 9.5% 11.5pp
Adjusted Return on Capital Employed 22.5% 21.0% 1.5pp

Analysis and Commentary

Despite the slight decline in net sales, Autoliv Inc (ALV, Financial) managed to improve its profitability through cost reductions and increased pricing. The company's ability to outperform the global LVP decline in certain regions highlights its resilience and strategic positioning. However, the underperformance in the Americas and China, coupled with lower-than-expected sales, poses challenges that the company needs to address.

"In the second quarter, profitability continued to improve despite a slight decline in net sales. The improvement was driven by better pricing and successful execution of cost reductions, with indirect headcount reduced by 1,100 since the start of the program," commented Mikael Bratt, President & CEO.

Autoliv's focus on cost management and strategic initiatives is evident in its improved leverage ratio and strong cash flow. However, the company's performance in the coming quarters will depend on its ability to navigate the challenges posed by lower LVP and inventory adjustments with key customers.

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Autoliv Inc for further details.

