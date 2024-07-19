Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Miss Analyst Estimates

Resilient Balance Sheet and Disciplined Expense Management Highlighted

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81, falling short of analyst estimates of $0.84.
  • Revenue: Total revenue of $2,082 million, below the analyst estimate of $2,112.80 million.
  • Net Income: Net income available to common shareholders was $561 million, a 17% increase from the prior quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income was $1,387 million, a slight increase from $1,384 million in the previous quarter but a 5% decrease year-over-year.
  • Noninterest Expense: Decreased by 9% quarter-over-quarter to $1,221 million, reflecting disciplined expense management.
  • Return on Average Assets: Improved to 1.14% from 0.98% in the prior quarter.
  • Capital Management: CET1 capital ratio increased to 10.60%, and the company executed a $125 million share repurchase.
Article's Main Image

On July 19, 2024, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Fifth Third Bancorp, a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81, missing the analyst estimate of $0.84. The company also reported revenue of $2,082 million, falling short of the estimated $2,112.80 million.

1814251633891241984.png

Company Overview

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Performance and Challenges

Fifth Third Bancorp reported net income available to common shareholders of $561 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $480 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $562 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The reported results included a negative $0.05 impact from certain items.

Fifth Third’s financial results once again demonstrated our resilient profitability, well-managed liquidity, and diversified revenue streams. Our core deposit funded balance sheet generated improved net interest income and margin. Our strong liquidity position continues to provide flexibility to navigate through uncertain economic and regulatory environments.

Financial Achievements

Fifth Third Bancorp achieved strong fee performance in wealth and asset management revenue, which increased by 11% compared to Q2 2023, and commercial payments revenue, which rose by 12%. The company also executed a $125 million share repurchase, contributing to an increase in its CET1 capital ratio to 10.60%.

Key Financial Data

Metric 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $561 million $480 million $562 million
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $1,387 million $1,384 million $1,457 million
Noninterest Income $695 million $710 million $726 million
Noninterest Expense $1,221 million $1,342 million $1,231 million
Earnings Per Share, Diluted $0.81 $0.70 $0.82
Book Value Per Share $25.13 $24.72 $23.05

Analysis

Fifth Third Bancorp's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a resilient balance sheet and disciplined expense management. The company's net interest income and margin benefited from continued repricing of its fixed-rate loan portfolio and moderating deposit costs. However, the decrease in noninterest income and the slight miss on EPS and revenue estimates indicate challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

Despite these challenges, the company's strong liquidity position and capital management strategies, including share repurchases, position it well to navigate uncertain economic conditions. The increase in wealth and asset management revenue and commercial payments revenue underscores the company's diversified revenue streams.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fifth Third Bancorp for further details.

