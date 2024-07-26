Comerica Inc (CMA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $1.49, Revenue Misses

Comerica Inc (CMA) released its 8-K filing on July 19, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Net Income: $206 million for Q2 2024, compared to $138 million in Q1 2024 and $273 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.49, an increase from $0.98 in Q1 2024 but a decrease from $2.01 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $533 million, down from $548 million in Q1 2024 and $621 million in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: $291 million, up from $236 million in Q1 2024 but down from $303 million in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Expenses: $555 million, a decrease from $603 million in Q1 2024 but an increase from $535 million in Q2 2023.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: Estimated at 11.55%, up from 11.48% in Q1 2024 and 10.31% in Q2 2023.
  • Average Loans: $51.1 billion, a slight decrease from $51.4 billion in Q1 2024 and $55.4 billion in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, primarily focuses on relationship-based commercial banking. The company operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, and select businesses in other states, as well as Canada and Mexico.

1814251665679872000.png

Performance Overview

Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) reported a net income of $206 million for Q2 2024, translating to $1.49 per diluted share. This marks an increase from the $138 million, or $0.98 per share, reported in Q1 2024. The company's performance exceeded analyst estimates, which had projected earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

Despite challenges such as high interest rates impacting deposits, Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) managed to grow customer-related interest-bearing deposits and maintain a favorable mix of noninterest-bearing balances. The company also saw improvements in fee income and expenses quarter-over-quarter.

Financial Achievements

Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Net interest income decreased to $533 million from $548 million in Q1 2024, but the net interest margin improved to 2.86% from 2.80%.
  • Noninterest income increased to $291 million from $236 million in Q1 2024.
  • Noninterest expenses decreased to $555 million from $603 million in Q1 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses decreased to $14 million from $33 million in Q1 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $533 million $548 million $621 million
Noninterest Income $291 million $236 million $303 million
Noninterest Expenses $555 million $603 million $535 million
Net Income $206 million $138 million $273 million
Diluted EPS $1.49 $0.98 $2.01

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) reported a decrease in average loans to $51.1 billion from $51.4 billion in Q1 2024. Average deposits also decreased to $63.1 billion from $65.3 billion in the previous quarter. The company's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio stood at an estimated 11.55%, well above the 10% target.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remained strong, with net charge-offs at 9 basis points, below historical averages. The allowance for credit losses decreased to $717 million, representing 1.38% of total loans, down from 1.43% in Q1 2024.

"Credit quality remained strong with net charge-offs of 9 basis points, below historical averages," said Curtis C. Farmer, Comerica Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024, managing to grow customer-related deposits and maintain strong credit quality despite the challenging high-interest-rate environment. The company's focus on expense management and fee income initiatives contributed to improved financial performance. However, the decrease in net interest income and average loans highlights ongoing challenges in the banking sector.

Overall, Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial)'s strategic initiatives and conservative capital management position the company well for future growth, making it a potentially attractive option for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Comerica Inc for further details.

