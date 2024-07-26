Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates, Revenue Meets Expectations

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) released its 8-K filing on July 19, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $25.2 million, a 20% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.30, representing a 22% increase from the previous year.
  • Revenue: $66.10 million, meeting analyst estimates.
  • Noninterest Expenses: Decreased by nearly 4% year-over-year, despite investments in new banking centers and technology enhancements.
  • Net Interest Income: $52.8 million, a 3% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Average Equity (ROE): 10.57%, up from 9.41% in the previous year.
  • Net Promoter Score (NPS): Achieved an industry-strong score of 67.2, significantly above the industry average of 23.9.
Article's Main Image

Republic Bancorp Inc operates as a financial institution that provides both traditional and non-traditional banking products through six reportable segments. It has traditional banking which generates the majority of revenue, warehouse, mortgage banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS), Republic Payment Solutions segment, and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS) business segments. The business activities of these segments include retail mortgage and commercial lending, construction and land development lending, internet lending, correspondent and indirect lending and also private banking, treasury management services, internet, and mobile banking, bank acquisitions, short-term revolving credit facilities, fixed-term residential real estate loans and receipt and payment of federal.

Performance Overview

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial) reported second quarter 2024 net income of $25.2 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30. This represents a 20% increase in net income and a 22% increase in EPS compared to the second quarter of 2023. However, the reported EPS fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.33. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $66.10 million, aligning with the analyst estimate.

1814276762276884480.png

Key Financial Achievements

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones during the second quarter of 2024:

  • Net income increased by 20% year-over-year to $25.2 million.
  • Diluted EPS rose by 22% to $1.30.
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 1.50% from 1.37% in the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Average Equity (ROE) increased to 10.57% from 9.41% in the second quarter of 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

The Core Bank segment reported net income of $15.0 million, a 24% increase from the $12.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the Core Bank was $52.8 million, up 3% from $51.4 million in the same period last year. However, the net interest margin (NIM) decreased from 3.65% to 3.46% due to a shift in funding mix towards higher-costing, interest-bearing deposits and FHLB borrowings.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial) reported total assets of approximately $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. The company's allowance for credit losses on loans increased by 7% year-over-year, reflecting prudent risk management practices.

Segment Performance

The Republic Processing Group (RPG) reported net income of $10.2 million, a 14% increase over the $8.9 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. Within RPG, the Tax Refund Solutions (TRS) segment saw a significant increase in net income, driven by lower net charge-offs for Refund Advances and a new yield enhancement for the RA program.

Commentary

"We are very pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter, which reflects our continued focus on providing best-in-class service to our clients, the on-going success of our diversified business model, and growing our core banking franchise, while also prudently and effectively managing our risks and expenses," said Logan Pichel, President and CEO of Republic Bank.

Analysis

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, with significant increases in net income and EPS. The company's diversified business model and effective risk management strategies have contributed to its strong results. However, the decrease in net interest margin and the shift towards higher-costing deposits may pose challenges in maintaining profitability in the future.

Overall, Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial) has shown resilience and growth, positioning itself well for future opportunities. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage its funding mix and maintain its net interest margin in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Republic Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.