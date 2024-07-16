On July 16, 2024, Vijay Bhasin, Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT, Financial), sold 13,071 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 197,476 shares of Essent Group Ltd.

Essent Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based company that offers private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its primary insurance provides protection on individual loans at specified coverage percentages and is generally written on high-quality, prime, first-lien residential mortgages.

Over the past year, Vijay Bhasin has sold a total of 40,103 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Essent Group Ltd were trading at $60.29 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.492 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.21, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.775 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Essent Group Ltd has a GF Value of $55.73. With the current price of $60.29, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Essent Group Ltd.

