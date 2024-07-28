Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 1.31%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -1.98%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Conagra Brands Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Conagra Brands Inc the GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Conagra Brands Inc Business

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (over 90% of revenue and profits). Most of its revenue comes from frozen food, including brands like Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Conagra also sells snacks, shelf-stable staples, and refrigerated food through brands like Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-wip, Wish-Bone, and Chef Boyardee. The company primarily sells through the US retail channel, with just 8% of fiscal 2023 revenue coming from international markets and 9% from foodservice. With a market cap of $14.2 billion and sales of $12.05 billion, Conagra's operating margin stands at 7.08%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Conagra Brands Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 1.96 positions it worse than 81.07% of 1389 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. Additionally, the company's Altman Z-Score is just 1.86, which is below the safe threshold of 2.99. Moreover, the low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.01 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 5.95, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Conagra Brands Inc seems to falter. Over the past five years, Conagra Brands Inc has witnessed a decline in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The three-year growth rate is recorded at -12.8, while the five-year growth rate is at -3.1. These figures underscore potential challenges in the company's profitability. Lastly, Conagra Brands Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Considering Conagra Brands Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors seeking more robust investment opportunities may explore other companies with stronger GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

