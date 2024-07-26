Bryan Stovall, the Chief Operating Officer of Metal Coatings at AZZ Inc (AZZ, Financial), sold 14,545 shares of the company on July 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company.

AZZ Inc, a global provider of metal coating solutions, including galvanizing and powder coating, serves a diverse range of markets such as steel fabrication and electrical transmission. The company's services are crucial in extending the life of steel and other metals by protecting them from corrosion.

On the date of the transaction, shares of AZZ Inc were priced at $84.79. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $2.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of AZZ Inc stands at 77.79, significantly above both the industry median of 17.915 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of AZZ Inc is calculated at $80.31, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and projected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been a total of 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells at AZZ Inc. The insider, Bryan Stovall, has sold 14,545 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

