BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.14, Revenue Misses Estimates

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Report

43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $2.8 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from $5.9 million in Q1 2024 and $8.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.14 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.32 in the previous quarter and $0.50 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.6 million for Q2 2024, down 12.4% from $27.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Non-Interest Income: Decreased by $4.4 million to a net loss of $3.2 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to a $4.9 million loss on the sale of loans.
  • Total Assets: Decreased by $38.5 million, or 1.0%, to $3.794 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $3.832 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Deposits: Decreased by $43.8 million, or 1.5%, to $2.935 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $2.979 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on August 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2024.
On July 19, 2024, BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. BCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company offering a range of loans, FDIC-insured deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.

Performance Overview

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP, Financial) reported net income of $2.8 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from $5.9 million in Q1 2024 and $8.6 million in Q2 2023. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q2 2024 were $0.14, compared to $0.32 in the previous quarter and $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on August 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP, Financial) experienced a decrease in total assets by $38.5 million, or 1.0%, to $3.794 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $3.832 billion at the end of 2023. This was primarily due to a reduction in loans, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents. Loans receivable, net, decreased by $117.8 million, or 3.6%, to $3.162 billion.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $2.8 million $5.9 million $8.6 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.14 $0.32 $0.50
Total Assets $3.794 billion $3.832 billion Not Provided
Net Interest Income $23.6 million $23.1 million $27.0 million

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $23.6 million, down 12.4% from $27.0 million in Q2 2023. This decline was driven by higher interest expenses, which increased by $5.6 million to $25.8 million. The net interest margin decreased to 2.60% from 2.92% in the same quarter last year.

Non-interest income saw a significant drop, resulting in a net loss of $3.2 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net gain of $1.1 million in Q2 2023. This was mainly due to a $4.9 million loss on the sale of loans.

Balance Sheet Review

Total deposits decreased by $43.8 million, or 1.5%, to $2.935 billion as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses increased to $35.2 million, or 1.10% of gross loans, up from $33.6 million, or 1.01% of gross loans, at the end of 2023.

Management Commentary

“At BCB Community Bank, we remain disciplined and committed to executing our Strategic Plan that will continue to strengthen our balance sheet by enhancing our liquidity and capital positions while also delivering consistent and improving profitability. The Bank was able to enter into an agreement to sell a small portfolio of loans at an attractive price that added liquidity without diluting the Bank’s capital ratios. We are prepared and remain well-positioned to navigate through the current economic environment,” stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

BCB Bancorp Inc (BCBP, Financial) faced several challenges in Q2 2024, including a significant loss on the sale of loans and increased interest expenses. Despite these hurdles, the company managed to maintain a strong liquidity position and declared a consistent dividend. The decrease in net interest margin and net income highlights the impact of the current economic environment on the bank's profitability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BCB Bancorp Inc for further details.

