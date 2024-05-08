Ames National Corp (ATLO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.24, Revenue Misses Estimates

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Summary
  • Net Income: $2.2 million for Q2 2024, down from $2.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.24 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.28 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.14% for Q2 2024, down from 2.20% in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by 13.1% to $2.6 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to higher estate fees in wealth management.
  • Noninterest Expense: Rose by 1.7% to $10.7 million in Q2 2024, driven by higher employee costs and consultant fees.
  • Total Assets: $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $47.9 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Deposits: $1.82 billion as of June 30, 2024, down 2.3% from $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 19, 2024, Ames National Corp (ATLO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Ames National Corporation is a United States-based bank holding company that provides a range of banking services through its subsidiaries, including checking, savings, and time deposits, cash management services, and various loan products. The company operates primarily in central, north central, and south-central Iowa.

1814397569997107200.png

Performance and Challenges

Ames National Corp (ATLO, Financial) reported a net income of $2.2 million, or $0.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.28 per share, in the same period of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income totaled $4.5 million, or $0.50 per share, down from $5.8 million, or $0.64 per share, in the previous year. The decline in earnings is primarily attributed to higher interest expenses on deposits and other borrowed funds, partially offset by increased interest income on loans.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Ames National Corp (ATLO, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones. The company's loan interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million higher than the same period in 2023, driven by higher average interest rates and growth in the loan portfolio. Additionally, noninterest income increased by 13.1% to $2.6 million, primarily due to higher estate fees recognized in wealth management income.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Net Income (in thousands) $2,184 $2,557 $4,488 $5,754
Earnings per Share $0.24 $0.28 $0.50 $0.64
Return on Average Assets 0.41% 0.47% 0.42% 0.54%
Return on Average Equity 5.40% 6.45% 5.50% 7.40%
Efficiency Ratio 79.61% 77.57% 78.78% 73.87%
Net Interest Margin 2.14% 2.20% 2.14% 2.26%

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $10.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 3.8%, compared to the same quarter in 2023. The net interest margin was 2.14% for the quarter, down from 2.20% in the previous year. The decrease in net interest margin is primarily due to an increase in market interest rates and deposits repricing more quickly than interest-earning assets.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.1 billion, a decrease of $47.9 million compared to June 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a reduction in interest-bearing deposits and securities available-for-sale, partially offset by an increase in loans. Net loans increased to $1.28 billion, up from $1.23 billion in the previous year, driven by growth in the agriculture, commercial real estate, and multifamily loan portfolios.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On May 8, 2024, Ames National Corp (ATLO, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on August 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2024. This reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Analysis

The financial performance of Ames National Corp (ATLO, Financial) in the second quarter of 2024 highlights the impact of rising interest expenses on the company's profitability. While the increase in loan interest income and noninterest income are positive indicators, the higher interest expenses on deposits and other borrowed funds pose challenges. The company's ability to manage these expenses and maintain a healthy net interest margin will be crucial for its future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ames National Corp for further details.

