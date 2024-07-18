On July 18, 2024, Hanneke Smits, Senior Executive Vice President of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 173,929.58 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp, a global financial services company, provides a broad range of services including asset servicing, investment management, and wealth management, catering to institutions, corporations, and individual investors worldwide.

Over the past year, Hanneke Smits has sold a total of 30,425 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp were trading at $64.11 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.51, which is above both the industry median of 12.695 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is $56.39, indicating that with a current price of $64.11, Bank of New York Mellon Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current market position and valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.