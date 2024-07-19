Release Date: July 19, 2024

Positive Points

Persistent Systems Ltd (BOM:533179, Financial) achieved a strong growth of 5% quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported a 17% year-on-year growth in rupee terms.

Top 10 customer contributions grew by 41.5% this quarter compared to 39.6% in the same quarter last year.

The company has booked significant multiyear deals, contributing to their total contract value (TCV) bookings.

Persistent Systems Ltd (BOM:533179) welcomed a new CFO with notable experience, indicating strong leadership.

Negative Points

The company faces competition with larger IT firms, which could impact market share.

There is a dependency on top accounts, which may pose a risk if any major client reduces their business.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

The departure of an independent director could impact board dynamics and decision-making.

The company needs to continuously innovate to maintain growth, which can be challenging in a competitive market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the 5% quarter-on-quarter growth?

A: CEO: The 5% quarter-on-quarter growth is primarily driven by the multiyear deals we have booked in previous years. This growth translates into a 17% increase in rupee terms, reflecting our strong performance and strategic execution.

Q: What is the contribution of the top 10 customers to the overall revenue?

A: CFO: The contribution from our top 10 customers grew significantly to 41.5% this quarter, up from 39.6% in the same quarter last year. This indicates our deepening relationships and increased business from key clients.

Q: How has the performance been across different industry segments?

A: CEO: This quarter's growth was robust across various industry segments, including retail lending and institutional money. We saw a notable increase of 39.6% in these areas, showcasing our diversified growth strategy.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new appointments to the board?

A: Chairman: We are pleased to welcome Ms. Anjali Joshi as an independent director. She brings over 30 years of engineering and product management experience, particularly in building and scaling products at Google. This addition strengthens our board's expertise.

Q: What are the future projections for Persistent Systems?

A: CEO: We remain optimistic about our future growth, driven by our strategic focus on multiyear deals and expanding our top customer base. We anticipate continued strong performance in the upcoming quarters.

Q: How does the company plan to maintain its competitive edge?

A: CEO: We plan to maintain our competitive edge by focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding our service offerings. Our goal is to stay ahead of industry trends and deliver exceptional value to our clients.

Q: What are the key challenges faced by the company?

A: CFO: One of the key challenges is navigating the competitive landscape, especially against larger IT firms. However, our strategic focus and strong client relationships help us mitigate these challenges effectively.

Q: Can you provide insights into the company's financial health?

A: CFO: Our financial health remains robust, with strong revenue growth and healthy profit margins. We continue to manage our costs effectively while investing in growth opportunities.

Q: How is the company leveraging technology to drive growth?

A: CTO: We are leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing to drive innovation and efficiency. These technologies are integral to our service offerings and help us deliver superior solutions to our clients.

Q: What are the company's plans for international expansion?

A: CEO: We are actively exploring opportunities for international expansion, particularly in high-growth markets. Our focus is on building strategic partnerships and expanding our global footprint to drive long-term growth.

