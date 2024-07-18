Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.37 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $23.05 Million

Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.0 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $2.5 million in Q1 2024 and $2.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.37 for Q2 2024, up from $0.31 in Q1 2024 and Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $23.05 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $19.42 million.
  • Total Loans: $3.6 billion, a decrease of $21.2 million, or 2.35% annualized, from Q1 2024.
  • Total Deposits: $3.5 billion, a slight decrease of $812 thousand, or 0.09% annualized, from Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.98% for Q2 2024, up from 1.94% in Q1 2024.
  • Book Value Per Common Share: Increased to $39.09 at Q2 2024 from $38.65 in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Southern First Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company engaged in accepting demand and savings deposits insured by the FDIC and providing commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Commercial and Retail Banking segment.

Performance Overview

Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST, Financial) reported net income of $3.0 million for Q2 2024, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.29 per share. Total revenue for the quarter was $23.05 million, surpassing the estimated $19.42 million.

1814578744111820800.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite a slight decrease in total loans and deposits, Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST, Financial) demonstrated strong financial health with a net interest margin of 1.98%, up from 1.94% in Q1 2024. The company's book value per common share increased to $39.09, reflecting a solid balance sheet.

Income Statement Highlights

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
Net Income ($ in thousands) $2,999 $2,522 $2,458
Earnings per Common Share, Diluted $0.37 $0.31 $0.31
Total Revenue $23,051 $21,309 $21,561
Net Interest Margin 1.98% 1.94% 2.05%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, total assets stood at $4.1 billion, with total loans amounting to $3.6 billion and total deposits at $3.5 billion. The company's allowance for credit losses was $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans, consistent with the previous quarter.

Asset Quality and Risk Management

Nonperforming assets increased to 0.27% of total assets, up from 0.09% in Q1 2024. This rise was primarily due to four new relationships placed on nonaccrual, including a significant commercial relationship in the assisted living industry. The company's classified asset ratio also increased to 4.22% from 3.99% in the previous quarter.

Commentary from Management

“We reported solid performance in the second quarter with improved profitability across all measures. Loans and core deposits were modestly down, as expected, as we continue to focus on disciplined pricing on both sides of the balance sheet. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was excellent, which reflects the strength of our team. We are expanding profitable client relationships by delivering a unique, authentic service experience. Economic conditions across all our markets remain positive, but we are constantly aware of the broader environment and remain diligent and conservative. Our focus on building a strong, high-quality balance sheet with measured, deliberate growth has been paying off in our financial results,” stated Art Seaver, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth in Q2 2024. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue highlights its effective management and operational efficiency. However, the increase in nonperforming assets and the provision for credit losses indicate areas that require close monitoring. Overall, the company's strong net interest margin and book value per share underscore its solid financial foundation.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Southern First Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.