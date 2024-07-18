BayCom Corp (BCML) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.50 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $22.3 Million

BayCom Corp (BCML) Posts $5.6 Million in Net Income for Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.6 million for Q2 2024, down from $5.9 million in Q1 2024 and $7.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $0.51 in Q1 2024 and $0.59 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income decreased to $22.3 million, down from $22.4 million in Q1 2024 and $24.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: Decreased by 28.08% to $1.5 million from $2.1 million in Q1 2024, but increased by 36.6% from $1.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Expense: Slightly decreased to $16.1 million, down 0.4% from Q1 2024 and 3.3% from Q2 2023.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $171,000 for Q2 2024, compared to $252,000 in Q1 2024 and a reversal of $1.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Deposits: Total deposits increased to $2.2 billion, up from $2.1 billion in both Q1 2024 and Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, BayCom Corp (BCML, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. BayCom Corp, a bank holding company for United Business Bank, provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals through its full-service branches and loan production office.

1814578786298130432.png

Performance Overview

BayCom Corp (BCML, Financial) reported net income of $5.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to $5.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $7.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023. The company's earnings per share exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.47.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $5.6 million $5.9 million $7.2 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.50 $0.51 $0.59
Net Interest Income $22.3 million $22.4 million $24.3 million
Noninterest Income $1.5 million $2.1 million $1.1 million
Noninterest Expense $16.0 million $16.1 million $16.6 million

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $22.3 million, a slight decrease from $22.4 million in Q1 2024 and a more significant drop from $24.3 million in Q2 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a minimal decrease in interest income on loans and an increase in interest expense on deposits.

Noninterest income decreased by $579,000, or 28.08%, to $1.5 million compared to the prior quarter, but increased by $397,000, or 36.6%, compared to the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter was mainly due to a $894,000 decrease in gain on equity securities.

Noninterest expense for Q2 2024 was $16.0 million, a slight decrease from $16.1 million in Q1 2024 and a decrease from $16.6 million in Q2 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in salaries and employee benefits.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.59 billion, compared to $2.56 billion at the end of Q1 2024 and $2.57 billion at the end of Q2 2023. Total deposits were $2.18 billion, up from $2.14 billion in Q1 2024 and $2.15 billion in Q2 2023.

Loans, net of deferred fees, decreased to $1.86 billion from $1.89 billion in Q1 2024 and $2.01 billion in Q2 2023. Nonperforming loans totaled $16.1 million, or 0.87% of total loans, consistent with Q1 2024 but up from $12.8 million, or 0.64% of total loans, in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

"Our financial results have continued on a similar trend for the past five quarters; however, the decline in net interest margin has slowed. We continue to see low loan demand, but our deposit base has stabilized. Overall, our financial condition remains strong, and we have not observed systemic credit weakness," said George Guarini, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We anticipate continued challenges in loan demand and M&A prospects; however, we believe the tide may be turning in loan demand and are positioning our lending platform accordingly. We remain vigilant in managing operating costs and remain committed to strategically repurchasing shares and paying cash dividends, reinforcing our dedication to delivering long-term value for both our clients and shareholders," added Guarini.

Analysis

BayCom Corp (BCML, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a challenging economic environment, maintaining a stable deposit base and managing operating costs effectively. Despite a decrease in net interest income and noninterest income, the company has managed to keep noninterest expenses in check, contributing to a relatively stable net income. The company's focus on strategic share repurchases and cash dividends highlights its commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Value investors may find BayCom Corp (BCML, Financial) appealing due to its strong financial condition, stable deposit base, and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value. However, the ongoing challenges in loan demand and rising interest expenses are factors to watch closely in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BayCom Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.