BV Financial Inc (BVFL) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.32, Revenue of $8.9 Million

BV Financial Inc (BVFL) released its 8-K filing on July 19, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for Q2 2023.
  • Deposits: Increased by $6.2 million, or 1.0%, to $640.3 million as of June 30, 2024, from $634.1 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased by $16.9 million, or 23.0%, to $90.4 million as of June 30, 2024, from $73.5 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Non-Accrual Loans: Decreased by $2.4 million, or 22.6%, to $8.2 million as of June 30, 2024, from $10.6 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $8.9 million for Q2 2024, up from $8.2 million in Q2 2023, with a net interest margin of 4.33% compared to 4.19% in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: $600,000 for Q2 2024, down from $1.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Stockholders’ Equity: Increased by $6.4 million, or 3.2%, to $205.5 million as of June 30, 2024, from $199.1 million at December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

BV Financial Inc is a federally-chartered savings and loan holding company engaged in offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings, interest checking, money market, personal and business checking, non-interest checking, education savings, small business checking, business checking as well as certificates of deposit and IRA certificates of deposit. The Company's sources of revenue are derived from interest and dividends earned on loans and investment securities.

Performance Overview

BV Financial Inc (BVFL, Financial) reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, net income was $6.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share, down from $7.0 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

1814578769135038464.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Return on Average Assets 1.52% 1.78% 1.34% 1.62%
Return on Average Equity 6.68% 15.24% 5.92% 13.90%
Net Interest Margin 4.33% 4.19% 4.12% 4.26%
Efficiency Ratio 51.53% 46.57% 54.42% 49.27%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

BV Financial Inc (BVFL, Financial) saw a notable increase in net interest income, which rose to $8.9 million for Q2 2024 from $8.2 million in Q2 2023. This was driven by higher average balances of interest-earning assets and increased yields on these assets. However, the company faced challenges with noninterest income, which fell to $600,000 for Q2 2024 from $1.4 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to the absence of gains from the sale of foreclosed real estate and life insurance proceeds that were present in the previous year.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $16.9 million, up from $16.4 million in the same period of 2023. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 4.12%, compared to 4.26% for the same period in 2023. Noninterest expense increased to $4.9 million for Q2 2024 from $4.5 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher compensation and benefits, occupancy expenses, and data processing costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets increased to $897.2 million at June 30, 2024, from $885.3 million at December 31, 2023. This growth was primarily due to a $16.9 million increase in cash and cash equivalents. Loans receivable decreased slightly by $2.4 million to $702.4 million, while deposits grew by $6.2 million to $640.3 million. Stockholders' equity rose by $6.4 million to $205.5 million, reflecting the net income generated during the period.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased to $8.4 million at June 30, 2024, from $10.9 million at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans remained stable at $8.5 million, representing 1.22% of total loans and 103.9% of non-performing loans, compared to 1.21% and 81.0%, respectively, at the end of 2023.

Conclusion

BV Financial Inc (BVFL, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its Q2 2024 earnings despite a decline in net income compared to the previous year. The company's strong net interest income and improved asset quality are positive indicators, although challenges in noninterest income and increased expenses warrant close monitoring. Investors will be keen to see how BV Financial Inc (BVFL) navigates these dynamics in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BV Financial Inc for further details.

