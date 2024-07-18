Q2 2024 Intrum AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Andres Rubio - Intrum AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning from a cloudy and somewhat wet Stockholm. I'm here as the operator indicated with Emil, the acting CFO, and thank you for joining us this morning.



Before we jump into the heart of the presentation, I just wanted to take a little bit of step back and set the stage. I think it's very important to see, and this quarter was a very active one. We've been very busy across several fronts. We've accomplished a lot and I think it's very important to always go back to what we set out to do and how we -- what we've done thus far.



So everyone on this call is going to remember that less than a year ago in September of '23 at the Capital Markets Day, we set up some near-term and long-term goals. Near term, we wanted to strengthen our financial profile. We wanted to cut costs. We wanted to deleverage. Long term, we wanted to lead with client-facing servicing. We wanted to shrink our proprietary investment portfolio,. And we wanted to become an investment manager.



I think this quarter