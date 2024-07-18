Q2 2024 Komplett ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 18, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Kristin Hovland
Komplett ASA - Head of Communication Advisor to CEO
* Jaan Ivar Semlitsch
Komplett ASA - Chief Executive officer
* Thomas Rokke
Komplett ASA - Chief Financial Officer
Kristin Hovland - Komplett ASA - Head of Communication Advisor to CEO
Good morning from sunny Oslo, and welcome to the presentation of Komplett Group's second quarter results. My name is Kristin Hovland, and I'm Head of Communication at Komplett Group. We will start today with our CEO, Jaan Ivar Semlitsch, who will go through the highlights for the quarter. Then our CFO, Thomas Rokke, will give you some more details on the financials.
At the end, Jaan Ivar will summarize the quarter and give you some perspectives on the outlook. Today's presentation will take approximately 20 minutes and you're welcome to post questions via web and we will answer them at the end together with any questions from the
