Q1 2025 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB - President and CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. JÃ¶rgen Wigh speaking here, CEO of Lagercrantz. And together with me here today this morning, we have our CFO, as well, Peter Thysell. We will guide you through the interim report.



We just a few weeks back released our annual report and everything. So I think you're fairly up to date with what we have. So we will keep this session a little bit shorter than normal. It's only our first quarter here. But as we think it's a solid good quarter and a good start to the year.



We will -- we're put together the presentations as we normally do with just a brief introduction to all of those that are new to the group. But along the way, we will discuss them in the second phase, the numbers and the Q1 and where we are with everything, and then we will round off with also some discussions a little bit more future looking and what we are about to do in the group and also the more recent acquisitions we just closed here.



We actually closed one last night as you may have seen this