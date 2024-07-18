Q2 2024 Mips AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Max Strandwitz - Mips AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz, and I am the CEO of Mips. With me today, I also have Mips CFO, Karin Rosenthal, and we will walk you through the Q2 results presentation. And if we start with the first quarter and the key highlights, it was a strong quarter with 31% organic growth. Year-to-date, organic growth is now at 14%.



We saw good development in all categories and in all regions, which is, of course, very good to see in these times. The interest in implementing Mips safety system in new helmets remained high. You see that also in the project revenues in the quarter and we continue to increase the market share and the penetration of Mips throughout the world.



No change of previous assumption of a gradual recovery of growth in 2024, and that, of course, continue also into the second quarter and we remain confident in our long-term strategy and our financial targets.



If we then start with sport, we saw strong development in bike and snow with 33%, but also good performance in the little smaller subcategory