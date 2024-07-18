Q2 2024 Hemnet Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Cecilia Beck-Friis - Hemnet Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Hemnet Group's results for the second quarter of 2024. My name is Cecilia Beck-Friis, and I'm the CEO of Hemnet and today, I'm joined by Anders Ãrnulf, Chief Financial Officer and Nick Lundvall, our IR Manager. And as always, there will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Please follow the operator's instructions to ask this through that provided telephone dial-in.



Before going to the financial summary, I'd like to spend some time on page 2 to share some thoughts on our market position. Hemnet is with the largest property portal and has been since our inception in 1998, we had significantly more unique users visited and engagement per listing than the second closest player in the market. Our user views per listing is especially important as we consider the value we provide to property sellers. No other portal can offer a more cost effective well for sellers to reach the largest number of potential