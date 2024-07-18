Half Year 2024 Bossard Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Daniel Bossard - Bossard AG - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to Bossard, the presentation of our semi-annual results 2024. For today, we have four points on the agenda. First, I'd like to provide you some highlights of the first half year 2024. Then, Stephan Zehnder, our CFO, will guide you through the financial review. I will then provide some progress report on our Strategy 200, before I will try to close with a focus on outlook 2024.



So to the highlights for the first half of 2024. We started with the satisfactory result in a very challenging environment, particularly the first quarter was is still coming out of a recession year 2023, very demanding. Whereas the second quarter showed some light signs of recovery yet not true signs of recovery and, keeping in mind the PMI's that you're probably all aware also still in a recessive phase. So we're happy with satisfactory H1.



Result, we have seen new opportunities and customers, particularly in the electronics, semicon, and aerospace industry. So we see some light at the end of the tunnel there. Particularly in the semiconductor industry