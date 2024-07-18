Q1 2025 L&T Technology Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Pinku Pappan - L&T Technology Services Ltd - Head - Investor Relation and M&A



Thank you, [Dobin]. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call of L&T Technology Services for the first quarter of FY25. I'm Pinku, heading Investor Relations. Our financial results. investor release, and press release have been filed on the stock exchanges and are also available on our website, www.ltts.com. I hope you've had a chance to go through them. This call for 60 minutes. We will try to wrap up the management remarks in 20 minutes and then open up for Q&A.



The audio recording of this call would be available on our website approximately one hour after this call ends.



With