Q2 2024 Home Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Home Bancorp's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Home Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO, John Bordelon; and Chief Financial Officer, David Kirkley. Mr. Kirkley, please go ahead.



David Kirkley - Home Bancorp Inc - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Kenneth. Good morning, and welcome to Home Bancorp second quarter 2024 earnings call. Our earnings release and investor presentation are available on our website. I ask that everyone, please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements in the investor presentation and our SEC filings. Now I'll hand it over to John, to make a few comments about the second quarter. John?



John Bordelon - Home Bancorp Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, David, and good morning, and thank you for joining Home Bank's earning call