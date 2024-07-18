Q2 2024 Five Point Holdings LLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Five Point Holdings second-quarter 2024 conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding Five Point's business, financial condition, operations, cash flow, strategy and prospects. Forward-looking statements represent Five Point's estimates on date of this conference call and are not intended to give any assurance as to actual future results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risk and uncertainties. Many factors could affect future results and may cause Five Point's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in the forward-looking statements.



These factors include those described in today's press release and Five Point's SEC filings including those in the Risk Factors section of Five Point's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Please note that Five Point assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



