Q2 2024 Tomra Systems ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Daniel Sundahl - Tomra Systems ASA - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Good morning from Asker, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to TOMRA's second quarter results presentation for 2024. My name is Daniel Sundahl, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



Today, CEO, Tove Andersen, will start by giving you the highlights of the quarter. And afterwards, CFO, Eva Sagemo, will dive deeper into the numbers. (Event Instructions) A link to the team's webinar registration can be found in this morning's stock exchange release.



Without further ado, I give the word to Tove.



Tove Andersen - Tomra Systems ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning from me as well. And welcome to our second quarter presentation.



Before I dive into the quarterly highlights, I wanted to do a bit of promotion for our Capital Markets Day. We will have a Capital Markets Day on September 5 in Alicante, Spain. There, we will give updates, me and my leadership team, on our businesses and our strategy. You will have the opportunity to join breakout sessions