Q2 2024 Danske Bank A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Claus I. Jensen - Danske Bank A/S-Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference call for Danske Bank's financial results for the first half of 2024. My name is Claus I. Jensen, and I'm Head of Danske Bank's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Carsten Egeriis; and our CFO, Stephan Engels. We aim to keep this presentation to around 25 minutes after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session as usual, and afterwards, feel free to contact the Investor Relations department if you have any more questions, I will now hand over to Carsten Slide 1, please.



Carsten Egeriis - Danske Bank A/S(London Branch)-Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Claus. I would also like to welcome you to our conference call for the financial report for the first half of 2024. We're now 6 months into our new strategy period, and I'm pleased that we continue to execute on our strategic priorities according to plan. We're clearly making progress on our four 28