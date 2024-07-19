Jul 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Lena Schattauer - Billerud AB(publ)-Director-Investor Relations
Good morning, and thank you for joining this conference. The presentation of Billerud second quarter result will be conducted by our President and CEO, Ivar Vatne; and our CFO, Andrei KrÃ©s (Operator Instructions)
And with that, I hand over to Ivar.
Ivar Vatne - Billerud AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Lana. And good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining in on this beautiful summer day. Please turn Stockholm. To be excited to walk you through some of the highlights of our Q2, which has been a quarter with some very clear positive.
So let's get into the next slide, please. We back to net sales growth and we see this growth coming broad-based across most categories in both regions. It is encouraging to see after fighting market headwind for some time.
Another clear highlight is how we've been able to successfully improve our underlying profit. Both
Q2 2024 Billerud AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...