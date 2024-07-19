Q2 2024 Wartsila Oyj Abp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Hanna-maria Heikkinen - Wartsila Oyj Abp - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to this news session for WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ half-year results presentation. My name is Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, and I'm in charge of investor relations.



Today, our CEO, Hakan Agnevall, will start with the group highlights, business performance. And after that, our CFO, Arjen Berends, will continue with the key finances. After the presentation, there is a possibility to ask questions. Let's first take one question per analyst and then follow up with the follow-up questions.



Hakan, please.



Hakan Agnevall - Wartsila Oyj Abp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Hanna-Maria, and welcome everybody to the summary of a strong second quarter.



I think solid quarter, order intake, profitability, cash flow, all improved. Net sales increased by 7%, order intake increasing by 10% and we are yet to end in a quarter with an all-time high order backlog at about EUR7.6 billion.



Comparable