Q2 2024 Betsson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Pontus Lindwall - Betsson AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Welcome to the Betsson's earnings presentation for the second quarter of 2024. My name is Pontus Lindwall, and I'm the CEO of Betsson. With me today is also our CFO, Martin Ohman.



This slide shows some of the key figures for the second quarter. The high customer activity continued throughout the entire quarter, and as expected, the EUROs and Copa America contributed positively in June. It was great to see the active customers increased by 25% and that deposits increased by 15% year over year.



We saw continued good revenue growth and improved profitability with new records in both revenue and operating income in the quarter. The growth in the quarter was primarily driven by the B2C operations. Revenue increased by 15% year over year to EUR271 million and operating income increased by 18% to EUR64 million.



The operating margin strengthened to 23.6%. And worth mentioning is that this was our 10th consecutive quarter with increasing operating income. I'm particularly pleased to report a stronger operating