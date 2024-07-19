Q2 2024 Lindex Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Susanne Ehnbage - Lindex Group Oyj - Group Chief Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Lindex, Member of the Group Management Team



Good morning, everyone. I am Susanne EhnbÃ¥ge, CEO of the Lindex Group, and I would like to warmly welcome you to our webcast where we will walk through the key highlights of our January and June performance, together with our CFO, Annelie Forsberg.



Now let's continue to the agenda. We will start with the second quarter business updates for our two divisions, Lindex and Stockmann and then take a look at the financials more closely. We will finish with an update on our way forward and after our presentation, we will have time for your questions.



We can now move on to the next page, please. Let's begin with our business update for the Lindex Group as well as Lindex and Stockmann divisions. And here you have also the key messages for today. During the second quarter, the fashion market was challenging.



In June, we saw a clear decline in visitors in our stores which affected the revenue and also the operating result. I'm pleased that the