Jul 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Jacob Broberg - Electrolux Professional AB(publ)-Chief Communication and Investor Relations Officer
Good morning, and welcome to Electrolux Professional Group Q2 presentation. My name is Jacob Broberg . I'm heading up Investor Relations. As always, I have Alberto Zaanto, CEO, and Fablo Zarpellon on CFO. With me and as always, we start with Alberto. Please go ahead, Alberto.
Alberto Zaanto - Electrolux Professional AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Jacob, and good morning to everybody. I'm pleased to report today the Q2 results that are showing as we said in the highlight another step towards our margin target. It is a quarter where organically we decline it slightly declined 0.7. But if you compare with the first quarter is showing up a sequential improvement of the business across the different businesses at total sales were up.
Thanks in particular to the acquisition of today, even if the second quarter was or is the weakest quarter along the year? And
